Union County school employee arrested after sexual misconduct allegations involving student

The 28-year-old has since been removed from his position at Sun Valley High School.
Jalen Witherspoon
Jalen Witherspoon(Union County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 9:53 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
UNION COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Union County Public Schools employee has been arrested after being accused of sexual misconduct involving a student.

According to the Union County Sheriff’s Office, 28-year-old Jalen Witherspoon was arrested on Wednesday following a criminal investigation that began earlier this month.

Witherspoon, who was a teacher’s assistant at Sun Valley High School, was removed from his position at the school.

He is charged with with two counts of statutory sexual offense, two counts of sexual activity with a student, and three counts of indecent liberties with a child.

Witherspoon is being processed into the Union County Jail.

“The Union County Sheriff’s Office began our investigation into this matter the moment we were notified of the allegations being made by the victim,” Sheriff Eddie Cathey said. “The defendant was removed from his position of authority swiftly by the Union County Public School system and we will continue our investigation until all leads have been addressed.”

The investigation into this matter is ongoing and the sheriff’s office asks that anyone with information pertaining to this case call 704-283-3789, Union County Crime Stoppers at 704-283-5600, or submit a tip through the UCSO app.

