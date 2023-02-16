Two charged in pregnant woman’s murder in Burke County

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Two suspects have been arrested in connection with the murder of a pregnant Burke County woman.

According to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, Dylan Rogers and Tammy Duckworth Boone were both charged with murder in the death of 41-year-old Brandi Deal, a woman who neighbors say was due to give birth hours before her death.

Deputies are investigating a shooting after a woman was found dead at a Burke County home on Friday.

As he was being hauled into jail, Rogers told a WBTV crew he has a lawyer, did not commit the crime and was asleep when it happened.

Boone, who was visibly emotional, was asked by the WBTV crew if she was involved in Deal’s death and if she knew the victim was nine months pregnant. She did not respond.

The arrests stem from an investigation that started Friday, Feb. 10, on Clark Loop Road in Morganton.

First responders said they initially got a call about a cardiac arrest and found Deal with gunshot wounds. She later died of her injuries.

At this point, a motive in the killing is unclear and it’s unknown at this time if there is any relationship between the victim and the two suspects.

Both Rogers and Boone are expected in court this morning.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.