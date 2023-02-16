Rowan Sheriff offers timeline, sequence of events that led to deputy-involved fatal shooting

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Rowan County Sheriff Travis Allen offered a timeline and a detailed sequence of the events he says led to a deputy fatally shooting a man on Tuesday afternoon.

Officials said that the shooting took place on Thriftwood Court in northeastern Rowan County at around 5:27 p.m. while deputies were serving warrant at a home there. Thriftwood Court is near Leonard Road and Long Ferry Road.

Deputies from the newly formed Sheriff’s Office Criminal Apprehension Team (SOCAT) were serving a warrant for Jordan Taylor Mays, 28. The warrant was for probation violation from neighboring Davidson County, according to officials. The original charges were failure to appear, possession of a firearm by a felon, felony probation violation, carrying a concealed weapon, and driving while license is revoked.

Related: Person dies after being shot by Rowan County deputy while serving warrants

In an interview with WBTV, Sheriff Allen said the SOCAT team was used because that unit was aware that Mays had a prior conviction for assault on an officer and was known to carry a weapon.

According to Sheriff Allen, an informant provided information to deputies that Jordan Mays and another individual, Jeremy Brock, were at the Thriftwood Court home. Both had active warrants. Jordan Mays was on the ‘10 Most wanted list’ by local State Probation, according to the sheriff.

Sheriff Allen said that Master Deputy Jessica Abrams, Master Deputy David Scott, Master Deputy Travis James, Master Deputy Chase Safrit and Master Deputy Adam Dyles arrived at the home at 5:01 p.m. and established a perimeter around the residence.

“Deputies then used the loudspeakers of a patrol vehicle to loudly announce the presence of the Sheriff’s Office,” Sheriff Allen said. “They called out to both wanted individuals by name. After numerous attempts and several minutes, they began closing in on the residence.”

Deputies encountered a woman in the yard, then spotted Brock in a detached garage on the property. Brock was taken into custody without incident, according to the report.

Sheriff Allen then provided this description of what took place next:

Deputies entered the trailer and loudly announced their presence numerous times. Deputies also announced their presence as they approached the bedroom door. They announced their presence as Deputies as they entered the room.

Immediately upon entry of the bedroom they come in contact with Jordan Mays who is on the bed with a female. Beside the bed on a desk/table is a visible handgun within reach of the offender. The firearm is less than 3 feet from Mr. Mays and easily within his reach. The Deputies challenged Jordan Mays numerous times and gave him commands to not reach for the gun and for him to show them his hands.

Body camera video shows Deputy Adam Dyles going hands on with Jordan Mays. Deputy Dyles struggles with Mays on the bed and then into the floor of the small bedroom trying to secure Mays’ hands. Deputy Chase Safrit is also attempting to get to Jordan Mays but is hindered by the size of the small room and clutter around the bed. Deputy Travis James is positioned just inside the bedroom door covering the two other Deputies with his AR 15 Rifle as they try to subdue Jordan Mays. At this time, one of the Deputies yells for one of the others to “Tase him.” Upon hearing this, Jordan Mays is able to come up off the floor/bed with Deputy Dyles still on his back.

Jordan Mays turns toward the bed and dresser and retrieves the firearm that is believed to have been on the desk beside the bed. He does so with Deputy Dyles still fully engaged with him. Deputy James who is providing cover for Deputy Dyles and Safrit sees the gun in the hand of Jordan Mays and announces “gun” several times. As Jordan Mays is turning around on the Deputies with the firearm in his hand, Deputy James fires what is believed to be 5 rounds from his AR 15 at close range striking Jordan Mays in the head with at least one of those rounds. The round was fatal.

The total encounter inside the bedroom takes place in only a few seconds. After the shots were fired, Deputy Scott responded with first aid equipment to attempt to aid Jordan Mays. However, due to the extent of the injury it was determined that no aid was possible. At this time, our Deputies pull out of the residence and secure the scene.

“I think they did show restraint at first,” Sheriff Allen said. “Especially with a gun right there. They immediately went to go ‘hands-on,’ and it escalated when he chose not to obey commands.”

Sheriff Allen added that three 9mm handguns were removed from the small bedroom where the incident occurred, along with more than $3000 cash, and a “large amount of what is believed to be crystal methamphetamine.”

“After personally reviewing the body camera footage, it is obvious that our Deputies encountered a deadly threat and used force that was necessary and reasonable to stop that threat,” Sheriff Allen said. “Even though a handgun was in reach of the offender, our deputies first tried a hands-on approach to apprehending Jordan Mays. They also were in the process of attempting to use a Taser on Jordan Mays. The aggressive and deadly actions of Jordan Mays resulted in our Deputies having to administer deadly and lethal force to protect themselves. Our Deputies acted bravely in the face of a deadly threat encounter.”

According to the sheriff, all five deputies have been placed on administrative paid leave. The Sheriff’s Office has partnered with Rowan County Human Resources to all for the deputies to receive post incident care.

“It is never our desire to be involved in a lethal, deadly force encounter. However, we are often forced into this outcome by those that would mean harm to others,” Allen added. “We take steps and train to avoid these confrontations. I as Sheriff, offer my sincere condolences to the family of Jordan Mays. I also ask that the privacy of our deputies and their families be respected at this time.”

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.