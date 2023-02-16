Rowan EDC provides update on efforts to bring jobs to Rowan

ROWAN COUTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Rowan EDC vice-president Scott Shelton presented on behalf of the EDC at Rowan County’s Annual Planning Session earlier this month.

Shelton highlighted the EDC’s efforts over the past year to increase prosperity, reduce poverty, and improve quality of life for all Rowan County citizens.

The EDC’s 2022 results outperformed the original goals for the year with a total of 2,884 new jobs, $597.7 million in capital investment, and an increase in the average wage to $18.31.

Rowan County’s average wage of $50,138 is the 14th-highest out of North Carolina’s 100 counties, including the 5th-highest in the Charlotte region.

There are currently 31 active projects the EDC is managing with the potential for 4,839 jobs and $2.8 billion capital expenditure. VIEW THE PRESENTATION

