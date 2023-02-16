PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Rowan County Medication Take Back Week happening next week

Unused, expired medications can be dropped off at several locations across the county
These events are held so community members can dispose of unwanted, unused, and expired...
These events are held so community members can dispose of unwanted, unused, and expired medications.(WBTV File)
By David Whisenant
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 6:03 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Novant Health is partnering with Center for Prevention Services, Rowan County Sheriff’ Department, Healthy Rowan, and the City of Spencer to host a week-long series of medication take back events in Rowan County.

These events are held so community members can dispose of unwanted, unused, and expired medications in a proper and environmentally friendly way.

These take back events will be Monday, February 20th through Friday, February 24th from 11 am – 2 pm, with different locations each day.

Monday, February 20th: China Grove – State Employees Credit Union

Tuesday, February 21st: Rockwell – Novant Health Primary Care East Rowan

Wednesday, February 22nd: Salisbury – Novant Health

Thursday, February 23rd: Cleveland – Novant Health West Rowan Family Medicine

Friday, February 24th: Spencer – Spencer Police Department

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies said they were trying to serve warrants at this Rowan County home before an...
Person dies after being shot by Rowan County deputy while serving warrants
Police investigate a shooting late Monday night in Charlotte's South End that left two people...
Police rule deadly shooting in Charlotte’s South End a murder-suicide
A Rocky River High School basketball player collapsed during a game Tuesday night.
Rocky River High basketball player collapses during game, CMS says
The owners of Panaderia Odalys make everything in their bakery from scratch.
Immigrant family opens new bakery in east Charlotte
Fentanyl, cocaine, cash, guns and more were seized in this months-long investigation.
Cabarrus Sheriff’s Office makes major drug bust

Latest News

Run Kannapolis is part of the City of Kannapolis’ Discover a Healthy Life brand.
Run Kannapolis 5K series announced
As an undergraduate at North Carolina State University, Grace Hodge found new passion exploring...
Salisbury student devoted to Cystic Fibrosis research
The former headquarters of CW Williams Community Health Center sits abandoned on Wilkinson...
‘This place is crazy’: Whistleblowers detail fraud, boxes of cash at Charlotte non-profit clinic
Atrium Health has started a violence-intervention program to help curb the escalating gun...
Atrium Health explores solutions as gun violence overwhelms hospital, community