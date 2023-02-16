Rowan County Medication Take Back Week happening next week

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Novant Health is partnering with Center for Prevention Services, Rowan County Sheriff’ Department, Healthy Rowan, and the City of Spencer to host a week-long series of medication take back events in Rowan County.

These events are held so community members can dispose of unwanted, unused, and expired medications in a proper and environmentally friendly way.

These take back events will be Monday, February 20th through Friday, February 24th from 11 am – 2 pm, with different locations each day.

Monday, February 20th: China Grove – State Employees Credit Union

Tuesday, February 21st: Rockwell – Novant Health Primary Care East Rowan

Wednesday, February 22nd: Salisbury – Novant Health

Thursday, February 23rd: Cleveland – Novant Health West Rowan Family Medicine

Friday, February 24th: Spencer – Spencer Police Department

