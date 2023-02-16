PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Rain, gusty winds likely for the Friday morning commute

Showers are expected to move in late Thursday into Friday.
Friday is a First Alert Weather Day, as the morning commute likely will be impacted, potentially in a big way.
By Rachel Coulter
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 5:45 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - It will be briefly cooler and dry by the weekend!

  • Friday: Rain, gusty winds to start
  • Weekend: Briefly seasonable, dry
  • Next Week: Another well-above average week!

Temperatures reached the low to mid 70s Thursday afternoon ahead of our next cold front and wind gusts have exceeded 25 mph at times. Winds will remain elevated this evening as temperatures hold in the 60s, even into the overnight period.

The Friday morning commute will be impacted by heavy rain, gusty winds, and a few rumbles of thunder as our cold front works overhead.(WBTV)

Rain will pick up in coverage from west to east from about 11 p.m. Thursday through midday Friday.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: The Friday morning commute will be impacted by heavy rain, gusty winds, and a few rumbles of thunder as our cold front works overhead. Winds could gust over 30mph and 0.5-1″of rain will be possible (especially along and west of I-77).

We will dry out and cool down behind the front, so no worries about rain for any Friday evening plans! Temperatures will start in the 60s, but continue to fall throughout the day, leaving us with the 40s and 50s by the nighttime hours.

Weekend Outlook: Eventually, even colder temperatures will work in, and morning lows will dip into the 20s for any early Saturday morning plans. With high pressure in control, sunshine will allow for a quick warm-up, but we’ll only see highs in the mid 50s, which is back to normal for this time of year!

The seasonable temperatures will be short-lived, however, we’re back to the 60s by Sunday afternoon.

Eventually, even colder temperatures will work in, and morning lows will dip into the 20s for any early Saturday morning plans.(WBTV)

Dry conditions will persist through the start of next week as temperatures eventually climb back into the mid 70s.

Have a great rest of your work week!

- Meteorologist Rachel Coulter

