One injured in overnight shooting in uptown Charlotte, Medic says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Gunfire erupted in uptown Charlotte overnight, leaving one person injured, officials said.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, this all started around 2:20 a.m. Thursday near the intersection of East 6th and North Caldwell streets.

That is close to the Spectrum Center, right across from the Brooklyn Lounge and directly in front of 321 Bar and Lounge.

Police zeroed in on the parking lot of the 321 Bar and Lounge where the shooting happened, and investigators focused on two cars.

There were several evidence markers in the parking lot. By 6 a.m., the crime scene tape had been removed and the intersection was completely reopened.

Medic said one person was treated for serious injuries and taken to Atrium CMC Main.

The area where the shooting took place is heavily populated, with several high rises surrounding the parking lot.

