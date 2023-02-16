PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Olaplex sued for allegedly causing hair loss

Olaplex is being sued for allegedly causing hair loss.
Olaplex is being sued for allegedly causing hair loss.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 9:58 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A group of women is suing Olaplex, a hair product company.

The group of almost 30 plaintiffs claims the company’s products caused hair loss, breakage and other problems.

They claim the company uses ingredients known to cause allergic reactions and are banned in Europe.

Olaplex fired back saying independent labs have proven its products are completely safe.

The company calls the claims baseless and has pledged to fight them.

The women are seeking more than $75,000 in damages.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies said they were trying to serve warrants at this Rowan County home before an...
Person dies after being shot by Rowan County deputy while serving warrants
Police investigate a shooting late Monday night in Charlotte's South End that left two people...
Police rule deadly shooting in Charlotte’s South End a murder-suicide
A Rocky River High School basketball player collapsed during a game Tuesday night.
Rocky River High basketball player collapses during game, CMS says
The owners of Panaderia Odalys make everything in their bakery from scratch.
Immigrant family opens new bakery in east Charlotte
Fentanyl, cocaine, cash, guns and more were seized in this months-long investigation.
Cabarrus Sheriff’s Office makes major drug bust

Latest News

A woman raises her hand with a question during a town hall meeting at East Palestine High...
EPA chief to hear from Ohio residents about toxic train spill
Ryan Seacrest arrives at the the 2021 Jingle Ball Los Angeles at the Forum on Friday, Dec. 3,...
Ryan Seacrest to leave ‘Live with Kelly and Ryan’
Sheriff Travis Allen gave a detailed description of the events that he says led to the fatal...
Rowan Sheriff offers timeline, sequence of events that led to deputy-involved fatal shooting
FILE - Tesla vehicles charge at a station in Emeryville, Calif., Aug. 10, 2022.
Group: Tesla workers fired after launching union efforts
President Joe Biden speaks at the IBEW Local 26 union, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, in Lanham, Md....
Biden taking new steps to address racial inequality in government