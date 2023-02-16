North Meck girls basketball earning respect

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Whenever you think of North Meck High School and basketball, most fans think of the boys program which is one of the best in the state year in and year out. But the girls team is starting to make some big time noise themselves as they are proving a point-- “They can play too.”

Not only are the North Meck girls trying to get out the shadow of a boys program that has been nationally rated, but they also play in a conference with other state powers Mallard Creek and Chambers.

“Nevaeh said ‘it’s not good enough anymore,’ said North Meck head coach Jennifer Baker. “I said ‘what’s not good enough.’ She said ‘we’re always in the middle-- we’re always third. It’s just not good enough. We got to attack it a little bit harder than we have.”

They certainly have taken the reins this season as they finished the regular season 23-1, won the Queen City Conference regular season title with a perfect record of 12-0, and are currently ranked 4th in the state in the 4A polls.

But this team isn’t a one hit wonder. Last year, they won 24 games and all of that success is starting to earn them some respect as they commonly play in front of sell out crowds coming to see them... not just the boys team.

“Mallard Creek, I think that one sold out because of our girls,” said junior guard Boston Bates. “So it’s like, we want y’all to come out see us too. Come here early to see our girls.”

23-1 in spite of the fact that they have lost 3 players to injury, but North’s style of play is hard to beat with one principle leading the way, DEFENSE!

“I would as at least 70% of our points is off of defense,” said Vikings senior guard Nevaeh Farmer. “That’s how you really win games. We’re always the smaller team on the court, but if we keep that consistency going, that intensity going defense, then we can beat anybody really.”

For this North team, it’s about leaving a legacy and doing something that hasn’t been done since 1986 in girls basketball at North… winning a state championship.

“North has had a rich tradition and history,” said coach. “The people before them have done the work. The tradition stands. The tough defense stands. People before us have already put that work in. We just need to uphold it and then hopefully upholding that tradition will take us home.”

The Queen City conference tournament wraps up this week and North should get a pretty high seed as the state tournament starts early next week.

