Motorcyclist killed in crash involving three vehicles in Rock Hill, S.C.
The man later died in the hospital from his injuries.
ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - A motorcyclist was killed Wednesday night in Rock Hill, S.C. after a wreck involving two other vehicles.
Rock Hill police reported responded to the 700 block of Albright Road just after 6:30 p.m. for reports of a crash.
A 25-year-old was found in the roadway. He was taken to Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center where he later died from his injuries.
According to officers, the man was driving a Harley Davidson when he hit the back of a Nissan Altima. The force from the wreck caused him to fall into the road. He was then hit by a Dodge Ram in the other lane.
The crash is still under investigation.
