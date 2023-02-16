PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Motorcyclist killed in crash involving three vehicles in Rock Hill, S.C.

The man later died in the hospital from his injuries.
A motorcyclist was killed Wednesday night in Rock Hill, S.C. after a wreck involving two other vehicles.(MGN stock image)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 8:47 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - A motorcyclist was killed Wednesday night in Rock Hill, S.C. after a wreck involving two other vehicles.

Rock Hill police reported responded to the 700 block of Albright Road just after 6:30 p.m. for reports of a crash.

Read also: Wreck with pedestrian, car closes portion of I-77 in York Co.

A 25-year-old was found in the roadway. He was taken to Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center where he later died from his injuries.

According to officers, the man was driving a Harley Davidson when he hit the back of a Nissan Altima. The force from the wreck caused him to fall into the road. He was then hit by a Dodge Ram in the other lane.

The crash is still under investigation.

