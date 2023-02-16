I-77 North at Morehead St. in Charlotte reopens after crash

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A crash early Thursday morning temporarily closed a portion of Interstate 77 in Charlotte.

The crash happened on the northbound side of I-77 at Morehead Street.

There were three lanes of traffic blocked and one lane open as of 5:30 a.m. By 6:15 a.m., traffic was once again moving normally.

It’s unknown at this time if anyone was injured in the collision.

