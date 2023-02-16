I-77 North at Morehead St. in Charlotte reopens after crash
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 5:43 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A crash early Thursday morning temporarily closed a portion of Interstate 77 in Charlotte.
The crash happened on the northbound side of I-77 at Morehead Street.
There were three lanes of traffic blocked and one lane open as of 5:30 a.m. By 6:15 a.m., traffic was once again moving normally.
It’s unknown at this time if anyone was injured in the collision.
