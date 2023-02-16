Heavy rain expected for the Friday morning commute
A band of rain will cross the area from west to east late tonight through Friday morning in advance of our next front.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today will still be breezy and unseasonably warm with high temperatures jumping into the low to middle 70s. We’ll stay dry throughout the day and even this evening the rain chance will remain low.
- Today: Unseasonably warm, gusty breezes
- First Alert: Heavy rain, Friday morning rush impacted
- Holiday Weekend: Dry, cool start, warm finish
A band of rain will cross the area from west to east late tonight through Friday morning in advance of our next front. Some of the rain will be on the heavy side and there will even be a few rumbles of thunder. I’ve declared a First Alert Weather Day for Friday, as the morning commute likely will be impacted, potentially in a big way.
The rain is expected to clear out Friday afternoon and we’ll stay dry but cool off a bit going into the weekend.
Highs Friday will be in the low to middle 60s (maybe falling during the afternoon) followed by cold 20s Friday night and cooler temperatures mainly in the 50s Saturday.
Sunday and Monday will stay dry, and it will turn milder with highs on both days in the 60s. We’ll probably make another run into the 70s by the middle part of next week.
Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin
