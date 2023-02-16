Heavy rain expected for the Friday morning commute

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today will still be breezy and unseasonably warm with high temperatures jumping into the low to middle 70s. We’ll stay dry throughout the day and even this evening the rain chance will remain low.

Today: Unseasonably warm, gusty breezes

First Alert: Heavy rain, Friday morning rush impacted

Holiday Weekend: Dry, cool start, warm finish

FIRST ALERT: Windy & unseasonably warm around the #CLT region today. Afternoon temperatures will run 15°-20° abive the normal mid-February high. Gusts could top out near 30 mph this afternoon. Rain chances ow today, but heavy rain overnight/Friday morning. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/MAIUvVomUG — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) February 16, 2023

A band of rain will cross the area from west to east late tonight through Friday morning in advance of our next front. Some of the rain will be on the heavy side and there will even be a few rumbles of thunder. I’ve declared a First Alert Weather Day for Friday, as the morning commute likely will be impacted, potentially in a big way.

Friday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY because of rain, wind & the timing. Rain overnight, moving toward #CLT from the west will be heavy at times & there may even be thunder & lightning. The morning commute looks to be impacted by heavy downpours. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/GCa9uPHQbM — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) February 16, 2023

The rain is expected to clear out Friday afternoon and we’ll stay dry but cool off a bit going into the weekend.

Highs Friday will be in the low to middle 60s (maybe falling during the afternoon) followed by cold 20s Friday night and cooler temperatures mainly in the 50s Saturday.

FIRST ALERT: Once we get thru the heavy morning rain Friday, we'll be back on Easy Street. The sun will return Friday afternoon & hold pretty strong going into the holiday weekend. More clouds Sunday & Monday, but rain chances look very low around #CLT. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/1K8wMfsUuI — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) February 16, 2023

Sunday and Monday will stay dry, and it will turn milder with highs on both days in the 60s. We’ll probably make another run into the 70s by the middle part of next week.

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

