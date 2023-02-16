Gastonia motorcycle crash leaves 1 dead

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - One person is dead after a motorcycle crash Thursday afternoon in Gastonia, according to the Gastonia Police Department.

Gastonia police said it happened around 1 p.m. at Chestnut Street and Franklin Boulevard.

Franklin Boulevard at S. Avon Street is closed. Avoid the area if you can.

