Foster kids are seeking temporary homes

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As more kids come into the Foster Care System, more temporary homes are needed in order to provide kids with the love and care they are deeply in search of.

Seven Homes, a foster care agency, urges foster families to step in.

“As more and more kids come into the system, there is such a need throughout the state for foster families to step up and say, ‘I think I can foster.’ Even if you are on the fence, come to an information session”, Kenneth Maxwell, from Seven Homes, says.

WBTV’s partners at Seven Homes have open information sessions constantly. You can stop by and learn more with no strings attached.

To learn more, contact Forever Family in partnership with Seven Homes Family Foster Care at (888) 365-FAMILY or visit their website.

