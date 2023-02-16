PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Fort Mill School District enacts enrollment freeze for new students at three schools

The freeze impacts one district elementary school and two middle schools.
A new student enrollment freeze has been enacted at three schools within the Fort Mill School District, officials said this week.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 5:10 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
FORT MILL, S.C. (WBTV) - A new student enrollment freeze has been enacted at three schools within the Fort Mill School District, officials said this week.

In an announcement on Wednesday, the district said that new students who would typically be assigned to attend Gold Hill Elementary, Gold Hill Middle and Pleasant Knoll Middle schools will instead be redirected to different schools.

The district said the enrollment freeze comes as part of an effort to maintain favorable student-teacher ratios in all schools and limit overcrowding in current buildings.

Officials said the freezes were necessary due to the growing student population, and will allow class sizes to remain at acceptable levels without overloading building capacities.

Students initially zoned to be enrolled at Gold Hill Elementary will instead attend Orchard Park Elementary.

Those who would have attended Gold Hill Middle will now be enrolled at Banks Trail Middle, and those who would have gone to Pleasant Knoll Middle will now go to either Springfield Middle or Banks Trail Middle, depending on where they will go to high school.

Students using bus transportation will remain on their assigned bus and travel to their assigned school each day. The district will shuttle students to and from their home to school to their assigned school each day.

The freeze does not impact any students currently enrolled in any of the affected schools, only those who enroll after the freeze has been enacted.

