PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Deputy charged with murder in off-duty crash that killed boy, 12

The suspect was allegedly driving 95 miles per hour in a school zone when he struck another car. (KCAL, KCBS, TACOS ENSENADA, FAMILY PHOTOS, CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 5:42 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH GATE, Calif. (AP) - A Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy was charged with murder and vehicular manslaughter for an off-duty crash that killed a 12-year-old boy, prosecutors announced Wednesday.

Ricardo Castro, 28, also is charged with reckless driving causing great bodily injury for the Nov. 3, 2021 crash that occurred in a school zone in South Gate.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether he had an attorney to speak on his behalf.

Isaiah Rodriguez, 12, is being remembered by his mother as a sweet boy who was always helping...
Isaiah Rodriguez, 12, is being remembered by his mother as a sweet boy who was always helping others after his death in a 2021 car crash.(Source: Family photos, KCAL/KCBS via CNN)

Castro’s pickup was doing up to 95 mph on a street with a 25-mph speed limit when school children are present when it collided with a car making a left turn, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón said at a news conference.

Isaiah Rodriguez was in the passenger seat of the other car and died at a hospital, authorities said.

His then-19-year-old sister was driving and she was seriously injured, while Castro and his passenger also were hurt, authorities said.

“Driving at 95 miles per hour was nearly quadruple the speed limit when school children are present,” showing a “conscious disregard for those children’s lives,” Gascón said.

Castro previously had been involved in several crashes and had received several traffic tickets, including for speeding, the DA said.

At the news conference, the boy’s mother, Betsabe Suarez, said the family is “completely broken” because of his death, KABC-TV reported.

“I love you, Isaiah, and I miss you every single day,” she said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies said they were trying to serve warrants at this Rowan County home before an...
Person dies after being shot by Rowan County deputy while serving warrants
Police investigate a shooting late Monday night in Charlotte's South End that left two people...
Police rule deadly shooting in Charlotte’s South End a murder-suicide
A Rocky River High School basketball player collapsed during a game Tuesday night.
Rocky River High basketball player collapses during game, CMS says
The owners of Panaderia Odalys make everything in their bakery from scratch.
Immigrant family opens new bakery in east Charlotte
Fentanyl, cocaine, cash, guns and more were seized in this months-long investigation.
Cabarrus Sheriff’s Office makes major drug bust

Latest News

A crash has closed a portion of Interstate 77 North in Charlotte.
Crash closes portion of I-77 North at Morehead St. in Charlotte
The suspect was allegedly driving 95 miles per hour in a school zone when he struck another car.
Mother hopes for justice after 12-year-old son killed in car crash
Crash closes portion of I-77 North at Morehead St. in Charlotte
A rescue worker clears the rubble of the residential building which was destroyed by a Russian...
Russia fires barrage of missiles at targets in Ukraine