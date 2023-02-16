CRTPO passes I-77 toll lane proposal, NCDOT to conduct study as plan moves to next step

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte Regional Transportation Planning Organization (CRTPO) took the next step to bringing toll lanes to the southern stretch of I-77 on Wednesday night.

The board passed an unsolicited proposal from private development company Cintra that would add express toll lanes to I-77 from uptown Charlotte all the way down to the South Carolina/North Carolina state line.

Similar toll lanes already exist in north Charlotte, stretching from Uptown up to the Mooresville area.

Drivers around Charlotte are on both sides of the fence when it comes to the debate about extending the toll lanes south of the Queen City.

Joshua Elder drives all over the state for his work, often on I-77, and said having an express lane to alleviate commute time is worth every penny.

“The less time you’re spending in traffic, and time is money, I mean if I’m stuck in traffic I’m not making money,” he said.

Other drivers, like Chris McCoy in Mooresville, said that while the easy commute is nice from time-to-time, the toll lanes still don’t fully accomplish the goal of mitigating traffic congestion.

“It creates problems, we still have the same amount of congestion as we had before the express lanes because I think folks inherently don’t want to use them,” he said. “It starts to make me wonder from a cost-benefit analysis, how much money is going into this…and is it really worth it if you aren’t having that many people in there and you still have the same problems with traffic backing up at the end of the day.”

Express lanes from Uptown to the south could ease some commuting issues, but questions remain whether the benefits will outweigh the costs involved.

Wednesday’s vote doesn’t mean the toll lanes are definitely coming to I-77 south of Charlotte, instead the proposal will now go to the N.C. Department of Transportation (NCDOT), which will perform a study to determine whether to move forward with the plan.

