Crash closes portion of I-77 North at Morehead St. in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A crash early Thursday morning has closed a portion of Interstate 77 in Charlotte.

The crash happened on the northbound side of I-77 at Morehead Street.

FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: A crash on I-77 NB @ Morehead St. has 3 lanes of traffic blocked - 1 lane open. Watch @WBTV_News for updates and that alternate route! pic.twitter.com/nlCapYQWHt — Bekah Birdsall (@WeatherBBird) February 16, 2023

There are three lanes of traffic blocked and one lane is open as of 5:30 a.m.

It’s unknown at this time if anyone was injured in the collision.

