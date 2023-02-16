PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Crash closes portion of I-77 North at Morehead St. in Charlotte

The crash happened on the northbound side of I-77 at Morehead Street.
It’s unknown at this time if anyone was injured in the collision.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 5:43 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A crash early Thursday morning has closed a portion of Interstate 77 in Charlotte.

The crash happened on the northbound side of I-77 at Morehead Street.

There are three lanes of traffic blocked and one lane is open as of 5:30 a.m.

It’s unknown at this time if anyone was injured in the collision.

Get real-time traffic updates here.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies said they were trying to serve warrants at this Rowan County home before an...
Person dies after being shot by Rowan County deputy while serving warrants
Police investigate a shooting late Monday night in Charlotte's South End that left two people...
Police rule deadly shooting in Charlotte’s South End a murder-suicide
A Rocky River High School basketball player collapsed during a game Tuesday night.
Rocky River High basketball player collapses during game, CMS says
The owners of Panaderia Odalys make everything in their bakery from scratch.
Immigrant family opens new bakery in east Charlotte
Fentanyl, cocaine, cash, guns and more were seized in this months-long investigation.
Cabarrus Sheriff’s Office makes major drug bust

Latest News

Crash closes portion of I-77 North at Morehead St. in Charlotte
The proposed toll lanes would stretch south of Uptown to the South Carolina state line.
CRTPO passes I-77 toll lane proposal, NCDOT to conduct study as plan moves to next step
CRTPO passes I-77 toll lane proposal, NCDOT to conduct study as plan moves to next step
A committee is set to decide whether proposed toll lanes on Interstate 77 south of uptown...
Group set to decide on proposed I-77 toll lanes south of uptown Charlotte