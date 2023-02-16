PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Chick-fil-A opens ‘break room’ in NYC for delivery workers

Chick-fil-A opened a break room for delivery workers in New York City.
Chick-fil-A opened a break room for delivery workers in New York City.(Chick-fil-A)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 3:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Chick-fil-A has created a resting spot for delivery workers in New York City.

The fast food chain has built a break room for people who make deliveries for apps like Doordash, Uber Eats or Grubhub.

The upper east side storefront will be open for a few months.

The “Brake” Room features places to sit and rest, coffee and tea, restrooms, and outlets to charge mobile devices. It even has an indoor bike dock.

Delivery workers will have access to it from Feb. 16 through April 13.

The space will be available from Monday through Saturday, but will be closed on Sundays, just like Chick-fil-A.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies said they were trying to serve warrants at this Rowan County home before an...
Person dies after being shot by Rowan County deputy while serving warrants
A Rocky River High School basketball player collapsed during a game Tuesday night.
Rocky River High basketball player collapses during game, CMS says
Police investigate a shooting late Monday night in Charlotte's South End that left two people...
Police rule deadly shooting in Charlotte’s South End a murder-suicide
An attempted catalytic converter theft led to a man's death.
Catalytic converter theft suspect run over and killed, police say
The owners of Panaderia Odalys make everything in their bakery from scratch.
Immigrant family opens new bakery in east Charlotte

Latest News

Temple of the High Country
Boone PD investigating after anti-Semitic flag found outside Jewish temple
FILE - Tim McCarver, a member of the St. Louis Cardinals' 1967 World Series championship team,...
Tim McCarver, big league catcher and broadcaster, dies at 81
FILE - Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton speaks during a rally featuring former President...
Justice Dept. in DC taking over Texas AG corruption probe
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event at the South Carolina...
Trump election probe grand jury believes some witnesses lied
FILE - This Oct. 18, 2019, photo shows a Tesla logo in Salt Lake City. Tesla is recalling...
Tesla recalls ‘Full Self-Driving’ to fix flaws in behavior