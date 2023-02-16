Charlotte FC releases new purple and teal ‘Crown Jewel’ kit

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte Football Club has released its newest uniform, the ‘Crown Jewel’ kit.

The club unveiled the new kit on Wednesday evening at its launch party at Bank of America Stadium.

The kit is highlighted by teal sponsor and team logos on a purple uniform top, closely resembling the team branding of the Charlotte Hornets.

Charlotte FC kit details (Charlotte FC)

It also features matte purple crown emblems pattered across the uniform top and pink stripes running down the sleeves.

The shorts are purple with teal numbers and logos.

The Crown Jewel kit will replace the former Mint City version that the team wore in its inaugural season.

Fans can purchase the new kit now, both online and in person.

Charlotte FC will begin its season in just over a week, on Feb. 25, when they host the New England Revolution.

Charlotte FC full 'Crown Jewel' kit (Charlotte FC)

