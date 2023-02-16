PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Charlotte FC releases new purple and teal ‘Crown Jewel’ kit

The kit was unveiled Wednesday night and will replace the Mint City uniform.
Charlotte FC released its new 'Crown Jewel' kit on Wednesday evening.
Charlotte FC released its new 'Crown Jewel' kit on Wednesday evening.(Charlotte FC)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 7:49 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte Football Club has released its newest uniform, the ‘Crown Jewel’ kit.

The club unveiled the new kit on Wednesday evening at its launch party at Bank of America Stadium.

The kit is highlighted by teal sponsor and team logos on a purple uniform top, closely resembling the team branding of the Charlotte Hornets.

Charlotte FC kit details
Charlotte FC kit details(Charlotte FC)

It also features matte purple crown emblems pattered across the uniform top and pink stripes running down the sleeves.

The shorts are purple with teal numbers and logos.

The Crown Jewel kit will replace the former Mint City version that the team wore in its inaugural season.

Fans can purchase the new kit now, both online and in person.

Charlotte FC will begin its season in just over a week, on Feb. 25, when they host the New England Revolution.

Related: Charlotte FC supporters making final preparations ahead of season’s first match

Charlotte FC full 'Crown Jewel' kit
Charlotte FC full 'Crown Jewel' kit(Charlotte FC)

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate a shooting late Monday night in Charlotte's South End that left two people...
Police rule deadly shooting in Charlotte’s South End a murder-suicide
Deputies said they were trying to serve warrants at this Rowan County home before an...
Person dies after being shot by Rowan County deputy while serving warrants
The owners of Panaderia Odalys make everything in their bakery from scratch.
Immigrant family opens new bakery in east Charlotte
A man has been charged after a Tesla camera recorded video footage of the car being keyed.
Man charged after Tesla camera records car being keyed in Pineville parking lot
Pickleball is the fastest-growing sport in the U.S., but not everyone is a fan.
Addition of pickleball courts pits neighbor against neighbor, leads to lawsuits

Latest News

Truist Field will host several college baseball games starting next month.
College baseball coming back to uptown Charlotte’s Truist Field in March
College baseball coming back to uptown Charlotte’s Truist Field in March
A Rocky River High School basketball player collapsed during a game Tuesday night.
Rocky River High basketball player collapses during game, CMS says
Rocky River High basketball player collapses during game, CMS says