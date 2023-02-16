Boone PD investigating after anti-Semitic flag found outside Jewish temple

BOONE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Boone Police Department is investigating after someone reportedly waved an anti-Semitic flag with a ‘swastika’ on it.

On Feb. 15 around 7:30 p.m., officers responded to the Temple of The High Country for the call and recovered the flag that was left on the property.

The individual had already left the area.

That evening, the Boone Chief of Police notified leadership at the Temple of the High County and began investigating the situation.

“Like many in our community, we at the Boone Police Department are disheartened this type of activity occurred in our town,” Boone PD. “It is important however to note the distinction between a hateful act and a Hate Crime. At this time, there is an active investigation to learn more about the person(s) who left the anti- Semitic flag on the property of the Temple of The High Country and their motives.”

Boone PD said they would be working with the leadership of the Temple of The High Country to enhance security in this type of incident.

The Boone Police Department asks anyone who may have additional information regarding this incident to call (828) 268-6900.

Also Read: Rowan Sheriff offers timeline, sequence of events that led to deputy-involved fatal shooting

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.