PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Biden gets routine medical exam as he prepares for 2024 run

President Joe Biden speaks about the economy to union members at the IBEW Local Union 26,...
President Joe Biden speaks about the economy to union members at the IBEW Local Union 26, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, in Lanham, Md. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 9:00 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is heading to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for a routine medical checkup, an event that is being keenly watched as the oldest president in history makes plans for an expected reelection campaign.

Biden, 80, last received a standard medical exam in November 2021. During that five-hour-plus visit, he went through a combination of blood, physical, gastrointestinal, dental, vision and neurological tests. Afterward, Dr. Kevin O’Connor, who has been Biden’s primary care physician since 2009, signed a six-page memo that called Biden “healthy, vigorous,” and deemed him “fit to successfully execute the duties of the Presidency.”

Many people, including Democrats, have expressed reservations about Biden seeking a second term in 2024. Only 37% of Democrats say Biden should pursue reelection, down from 52% prior to last year’s midterm elections, according to a recent poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. Overall, 22% of U.S. adults said he ought to run again.

Follow-up interviews with people polled in the survey indicated that Biden’s age was a major concern. People took note of his coughing, a greater sense of fragility in his walking and moments when he misspoke.

During Biden’s 2021 physical, a neurological exam found nerve damage to his hands and feet that had contributed to his stiffened gait. Spinal arthritis and compensation for a broken foot also caused him to walk more cautiously.

Biden underwent a colonoscopy in 2021, in which a 3 millimeter “benign-appearing polyp” was identified and removed.

Asked in a recent PBS interview about his age and ability to be president, Biden responded with what has become his stock line: “Watch me. It’s all I can say.”

Biden tested positive in July for COVID-19 and experienced “very mild symptoms,” according to the White House. The president continued to work even as he isolated himself in the White House.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies said they were trying to serve warrants at this Rowan County home before an...
Person dies after being shot by Rowan County deputy while serving warrants
Police investigate a shooting late Monday night in Charlotte's South End that left two people...
Police rule deadly shooting in Charlotte’s South End a murder-suicide
A Rocky River High School basketball player collapsed during a game Tuesday night.
Rocky River High basketball player collapses during game, CMS says
The owners of Panaderia Odalys make everything in their bakery from scratch.
Immigrant family opens new bakery in east Charlotte
Fentanyl, cocaine, cash, guns and more were seized in this months-long investigation.
Cabarrus Sheriff’s Office makes major drug bust

Latest News

The producer price data measures inflation before it reaches consumers.
US wholesale inflation slows, but price pressures re-emerge
The jury saw a third interview between investigators and Alex Murdaugh during Wednesday's...
LIVE: Day 19: State to resume case after judge’s reversal on Murdaugh shooting
LIVE: Partial report on Trump grand jury to be released
A week after evacuations near the toxic Ohio train wreck ended, anxious residents pack a...
Residents demand answers about toxic chemicals released after derailment