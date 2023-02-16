PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
6 injured, including 4 children, after truck rear-ends Amish buggy

Six people, including four children, were injured after a pickup truck rear-ended an Amish buggy on Tuesday afternoon.
By KCRG Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 8:43 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
COLWELL, Iowa (KCRG/Gray News) - Officials in Iowa said six people, including four children, were injured after a pickup truck rear-ended an Amish buggy Tuesday afternoon.

The Iowa State Patrol said the accident happened around 3:30 p.m. in Floyd County near Colwell in northern Iowa.

Authorities said the people in the buggy were ejected after a pickup truck rear-ended the buggy.

A baby, and children ages two, four, and six were taken to the hospital along with two adults. Officials have not provided an update on their condition.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KCRG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

