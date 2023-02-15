Spring-like temperatures to continue ahead of rainy First Alert Weather Day on Friday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Spring-like warmth will stay with us, lasting all week ahead of a First Alert Weather Day on Friday as rain returns for the morning commute.

Thursday: Very warm, breezy, mostly cloudy.

Friday: Rainy, windy morning commute.

Weekend: Briefly cooler, dry.

It was another near 70-degree day across much of the area, even despite the cloud cover! This will set us up for a warm evening, with only a few sprinkles possible.

Friday morning Futurecast (WBTV First Alert Weather)

Temperatures overnight will only make it into the low 50s before rebounding quickly into the mid 70s by Thursday afternoon. Thursday will be a warm, breezy and mostly cloudy day ahead of our next cold front.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: A cold front will move overhead as we wrap up the work week, bringing the likelihood of rain and gusty winds for the Friday morning commute. Between half an inch to an inch of rain and 30+ mph wind gusts are in the forecast until our cold front clears the area to the east.

Although highs will still reach the 60s Friday afternoon, we’re back to the 50s by Saturday afternoon after waking to the upper 20s.

High pressure will allow for plenty of sunshine this weekend and temperatures will quickly ramp right back up into the 60s by Sunday and Monday afternoons.

By the middle of next week, highs could reach the mid to upper 70s! Stay tuned for frequent forecast updates!

Have a great rest of your week!

- Meteorologist Rachel Coulter

