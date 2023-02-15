Silver Alert issued for missing woman out of Caldwell County

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help to find a missing woman.

Deputies put out that alert about eight hours ago, asking everyone to be on the lookout for 81-year-old Nina “Nu-Nu” Davis.

According to the sheriff’s office, Davis is missing from the Oak Hill community of southeastern Caldwell County. People in the Deal Mill Road/Burns Road area were asked to pay extra attention.

Deputies think she’s on foot and believe she has advanced-onset Alzheimer’s disease.

Davis has grey hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a black cardigan and blue jeans. Currently, deputies don’t know where she’s headed.

A Silver Alert has also been issued for Davis.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office at (828) 758-2324.

