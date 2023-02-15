PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
See renderings: A new food hall is coming to Uptown

Construction is underway on a new food hall in Uptown.
The new Monarch Market is expected to open in 2023.
By Ashley Mahoney
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 10:55 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AXIOS CHARLOTTE) - What’s happening: Monarch Market, an 18,000-square-foot food hall at One Independence Center (101 N. Tryon St. at the corner of Trade and Tryon streets), will open later this year.

Why it matters: Food and drink spots in Uptown are becoming more plentiful as workers return to the office. Monarch Market promises to deliver options for everything from after a Carolina Panthers game to after a show at Belk Theater.

  • “This space will provide an opportunity for One Independence Center to be a true food destination in the heart of Uptown Charlotte, one that will not only be attractive for the daytime worker, but a unique destination for nights and weekends as well,” Charles Thrift, founding partner of Thrift Commercial Real Estate, said in a statement.
Monarch Market will open in 2023.
Monarch Market will open in 2023.(Crescent Communities)

Details: Expect 12 food stalls, a full-service restaurant and three bars (one of which will be outdoors facing North Tryon Street). It will also have four event spaces:

  • A cocktail lounge with outdoor space facing Tryon Street.
  • A partially-private space available for reservation.
  • An indoor/outdoor bar.
  • Access to the tenant lounge if you work in One Independence Center.

This is the first project of its kind for Crescent Communities, the developer behind a number of mixed-use developments across the region. They’re developing it in partnership with Nuveen Real Estate. Hospitality HQ will operate the food hall.

  • “We are proud to provide a future home to up-and-coming culinary talent, many of whom are local and launching their first brick and mortar locations or taking the chance at expanding their business with us as vendors at Monarch Market,” chef and co-CEO and founding partner at Hospitality HQ,  Akhtar Nawab, said in a statement.

By the numbers: One Independence Center underwent a three-year, $33-million renovation. It includes 26,000 square feet of ground-floor retail. The 20-story office building is 565,694 square feet.

A rendering by Crescent Communities of what Monarch Market will look like once it opens in 2023.
A rendering by Crescent Communities of what Monarch Market will look like once it opens in 2023.(Crescent Communities)

