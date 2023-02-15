Rowan County deputy shoots suspect while serving warrants

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was shot by a Rowan County Sheriff’s Office deputy on Tuesday night.

The shooting took place at 138 Thriftwood Court in Salisbury, N.C. around 5 p.m. while deputies were serving warrants. Thriftwood Court is near Leonard Road.

While attempting to serve the warrants, there was an altercation and a deputy shot the suspect.

Rowan Sheriff investigating officer-involved shooting. Getting details. No deputies injured. pic.twitter.com/aQta0OsVhq — David Whisenant WBTV (@DavidWhisenant) February 14, 2023

Sources tell WBTV that no deputies were injured and the injuries of the suspect are unknown.

Download the free WBTV news app for the latest details.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.