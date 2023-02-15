PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Rowan County deputy shoots suspect while serving warrants

Rowan County officer involved shooting
Rowan County officer involved shooting(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 7:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was shot by a Rowan County Sheriff’s Office deputy on Tuesday night.

The shooting took place at 138 Thriftwood Court in Salisbury, N.C. around 5 p.m. while deputies were serving warrants. Thriftwood Court is near Leonard Road.

While attempting to serve the warrants, there was an altercation and a deputy shot the suspect.

Sources tell WBTV that no deputies were injured and the injuries of the suspect are unknown.

