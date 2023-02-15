PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Rowan-Cabarrus SGA President selected for Community College Youth Legislative Assembly

Gabrielle Brown participated in the session in Raleigh.(Rowan-Cabarrus Community College)
By David Whisenant
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 6:28 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Gabrielle Brown, president of the Student Government Association at Rowan-Cabarrus Community College, recently participated in the North Carolina Community College Youth Legislative Assembly session held in Raleigh.

The Youth Legislative Assembly offers selected participants the opportunity to learn about the legislative process and build leadership skills.

“The Youth Legislative Assembly helped me to gain a better understanding of the workings of government,” Brown said. “We were able to walk through the process of bills as they go through the legislature and, as an aspiring attorney, the experience was valuable in helping me build knowledge, confidence and leadership skills that will help me in my career.”

Brown was selected for the honor through the Rowan-Cabarrus Office of Student Life and Leadership Development under director Barb Meidl. She has received the College’s Silver Leadership Award and has earned her place on the President’s List each semester of study at Rowan-Cabarrus.

“We are honored to have Gabrielle Brown represent Rowan-Cabarrus Community College at the Legislative Assembly to learn firsthand about the legislative process, and we are grateful for this opportunity for her to prepare to be a future leader,” said Rowan-Cabarrus President Dr. Carol S. Spalding.

For more information about Rowan-Cabarrus Community College, please visit www.rccc.edu or call 704-216-RCCC (7222).

