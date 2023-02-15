PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Rowan Arts Council now accepting applications for state funding through subgrants

By David Whisenant
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 6:33 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Rowan Arts Council is now accepting applications for North Carolina Arts Council Grassroots Arts Program ARPA Funding subgrants through February 28, 2023.

This is not the annual Grassroots Grants funds received annually from the State of North Carolina.

The North Carolina General Assembly allocated American Rescue Plan Act Funding over and above the yearly Grassroots Grant allocation for each NC county for the years of 2023 and 2024. Rowan Arts Council was awarded $69,000 in ARPA funds for each year.

Rowan Arts Council serves as the North Carolina Arts Council’s partner in awarding subgrants to local organizations for arts programs in Rowan County and will be sub granting out the ARPA funds.

Applications are available for non-profit organizations whose purpose is to promote and develop diverse cultural arts programming in Rowan County. Funding priority is given to qualified arts organizations (theaters, galleries, choral societies, festivals), arts in education programs conducted by qualified artists, and other community organizations that provide arts programs in the county.

Grassroots funds are not generally awarded to arts organizations that receive funding through the N.C. Arts Council’s State Arts Resources. Projects must occur between July 1, 2022 – June 15, 2023.

Application forms and grant guidelines are available on the Rowan Arts Council website at www.visitrowancountync.com/arts-council under the grant’s sections, or may be picked up at the Rowan Arts Council office Monday – Friday between 9 am and 4 pm. Rowan Arts Council will also mail applications and guidelines upon request.

Applications must be received no later than February 28, 2023.

Grant applications are evaluated by a diverse panel of community members and voted on by Rowan Arts Council Board of Directors. Awards will be announced within 45 days after the application deadline.

For questions or more information, contact Rowan Arts Council at 704-638-3100 or email pullium@visitrowancountync.com .

