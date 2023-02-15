PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Rocky River High basketball player collapses during game, CMS says

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 6:29 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A Rocky River High School basketball player collapsed during a game Tuesday night, district officials said.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, athlete Henry Price, who plays for Rocky River High in Mint Hill, collapsed during a Southwestern 4A Conference basketball tournament game at Independence High School.

CMS officials said onsite medics provided medical care and transported Price to the hospital for additional treatment.

“We recognize the impact this incident may have on students who were present, and to our entire school community,” the district said.

According to CMS, counseling services will be offered throughout the week and will be available to any student who needs assistance.

“We are hopeful for a speedy recovery and ask that you join us in keeping the student and his family in your thoughts and prayers,” a statement from CMS read in part.

The Southwestern 4A Conference also tweeted support for Price.

