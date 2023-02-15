Reports: Raquel Welch dies at 82

(Gray News) - Actress Raquel Welch has died at the age of 82, her manager confirmed to multiple media outlets Wednesday.

Welch “passed away peacefully early this morning after a brief illness,” her manager Steve Sauer told People magazine.

Welch’s many film credits include “Fantastic Voyage,” “One Million Years B.C.“ and 1973′s “The Three Musketeers,” which earned her a Golden Globe.

Welch is survived by her son and daughter, according to her manager’s statement.

