Person dies after being shot by Rowan County deputy while serving warrants

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - An investigation is underway after one person was shot and killed by a Rowan County Sheriff’s Office deputy on Tuesday night.

Officials said that the shooting took place on Thriftwood Court in Salisbury at around 5 p.m. while deputies were serving warrants at a home there. Thriftwood Court is near Leonard Road and Long Ferry Road.

While attempting to serve the warrants, there was reportedly an altercation and a deputy shot the subject.

According to officials, the person, identified as Jordan Taylor Mays, died following the shooting. Sources tell WBTV that no deputies were injured.

Mays, 28, had a history with law enforcement. NC Department of Corrections records show several cases, including convictions for larceny, speeding to elude arrest, dwi, assault on an officer, and drug possession.

Breaking: Jordan Taylor Mays is the person fatally shot by a deputy in Rowan on Tuesday night. More info on what happened likely to be released today. pic.twitter.com/egZ5981lIA — David Whisenant WBTV (@DavidWhisenant) February 15, 2023

Rowan County deputies remained on the scene for several hours on Tuesday night. The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is also involved in the investigation.

