Person dies after being shot by Rowan County deputy while serving warrants

Deputies remained at the scene for several hours on Tuesday night
One person was shot by a Rowan County Sheriff’s Office deputy on Tuesday night.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 7:12 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - An investigation is underway after one person was shot and killed by a Rowan County Sheriff’s Office deputy on Tuesday night.

Officials said that the shooting took place on Thriftwood Court in Salisbury at around 5 p.m. while deputies were serving warrants at a home there. Thriftwood Court is near Leonard Road and Long Ferry Road.

While attempting to serve the warrants, there was reportedly an altercation and a deputy shot the subject.

According to officials, the person, identified as Jordan Taylor Mays, died following the shooting. Sources tell WBTV that no deputies were injured.

Mays, 28, had a history with law enforcement. NC Department of Corrections records show several cases, including convictions for larceny, speeding to elude arrest, dwi, assault on an officer, and drug possession.

Rowan County deputies remained on the scene for several hours on Tuesday night. The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is also involved in the investigation.

