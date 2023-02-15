Not all speed detection devices used by CMPD properly tested, report finds

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Some electronic speed monitoring devices used by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department were not tested by technicians with proper certifications, according to an announcement from representatives with the city of Charlotte.

The city has been doing radar certifications since 2008 and LiDAR certifications since 2018. The LiDAR certifications are done by the Public Safety Communications Division, which is part of the Innovation and Technology Department.

In North Carolina, the certifications have to be completed yearly by technicians with one of two certifications, or by a laboratory established by the International Association of Chiefs of Police.

In a statement released to media, representatives with the city said they think the issue started as an incorrect interpretation of the requirements going back to 2008. An investigation is ongoing.

“It is important to note that the city does not believe the radars and LiDARs were miscalibrated as the technicians were trained to do this properly and the supervisors signing the forms have full confidence the testing and calibration has been done accurately,” a press release read in part.

In the meantime, CMPD was told to stop using the equipment until all units could be recertified. That process is expected to wrap up by March 1.

Going forward, the city will require all technicians to get the proper certifications and new hires will have to either already have them or get them within a year of their hire date.

CMPD Johnny Jennings released the following statement:

“RADARs and LiDARs are just a few tools we use to enforce traffic laws and keep the motoring public safe. Officers used this equipment understanding that they were properly certified and followed all Constitutional laws for initiating traffic stops. Officers are able to write speeding citations based on opinion, pacing or RADAR and LiDAR use. Officers are required to form an opinion on speed prior to RADAR or LiDAR use. This equipment is used to corroborate the officers’ independent opinions about the speed. Officers calibrate the devices after each use to ensure they are in good working order. When we were alerted about the signature issue, we immediately took the devices out of service and turned all devices in to the Innovation & Technology Department. In no way did this compromise our ability to enforce speed and traffic laws. The Innovation & Technology Department continues to recertify each device and release them back into service.”

Also Read: Group set to decide on proposed I-77 toll lanes south of uptown Charlotte

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.