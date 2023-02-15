PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Not all speed detection devices used by CMPD properly tested, report finds

All units are expected to be retested by March 1.
Some electronic speed monitoring devices used by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department...
Some electronic speed monitoring devices used by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department were not tested by technicians with proper certifications, according to an announcement from representatives with the city of Charlotte.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 3:00 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Some electronic speed monitoring devices used by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department were not tested by technicians with proper certifications, according to an announcement from representatives with the city of Charlotte.

The city has been doing radar certifications since 2008 and LiDAR certifications since 2018. The LiDAR certifications are done by the Public Safety Communications Division, which is part of the Innovation and Technology Department.

In North Carolina, the certifications have to be completed yearly by technicians with one of two certifications, or by a laboratory established by the International Association of Chiefs of Police.

In a statement released to media, representatives with the city said they think the issue started as an incorrect interpretation of the requirements going back to 2008. An investigation is ongoing.

“It is important to note that the city does not believe the radars and LiDARs were miscalibrated as the technicians were trained to do this properly and the supervisors signing the forms have full confidence the testing and calibration has been done accurately,” a press release read in part.

In the meantime, CMPD was told to stop using the equipment until all units could be recertified. That process is expected to wrap up by March 1.

Going forward, the city will require all technicians to get the proper certifications and new hires will have to either already have them or get them within a year of their hire date.

CMPD Johnny Jennings released the following statement:

“RADARs and LiDARs are just a few tools we use to enforce traffic laws and keep the motoring public safe. Officers used this equipment understanding that they were properly certified and followed all Constitutional laws for initiating traffic stops. Officers are able to write speeding citations based on opinion, pacing or RADAR and LiDAR use. Officers are required to form an opinion on speed prior to RADAR or LiDAR use. This equipment is used to corroborate the officers’ independent opinions about the speed. Officers calibrate the devices after each use to ensure they are in good working order. When we were alerted about the signature issue, we immediately took the devices out of service and turned all devices in to the Innovation & Technology Department. In no way did this compromise our ability to enforce speed and traffic laws. The Innovation & Technology Department continues to recertify each device and release them back into service.”

Also Read: Group set to decide on proposed I-77 toll lanes south of uptown Charlotte

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate a shooting late Monday night in Charlotte's South End that left two people...
Police rule deadly shooting in Charlotte’s South End a murder-suicide
The owners of Panaderia Odalys make everything in their bakery from scratch.
Immigrant family opens new bakery in east Charlotte
Deputies said they were trying to serve warrants at this Rowan County home before an...
Person dies after being shot by Rowan County deputy while serving warrants
Pickleball is the fastest-growing sport in the U.S., but not everyone is a fan.
Addition of pickleball courts pits neighbor against neighbor, leads to lawsuits
A man has been charged after a Tesla camera recorded video footage of the car being keyed.
Man charged after Tesla camera records car being keyed in Pineville parking lot

Latest News

Cornelius couple signs wedding vows for Valentine's Day
After hearing loss, local couple finds new way to communicate
Mecklenburg County Sheriff Garry L. McFadden is being sued in connection with an inmate taking...
Lawsuit filed against Mecklenburg Co. sheriff in connection with inmate death
Defense attorney Jim Griffin, disbarred Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh, and defense attorney...
LIVE: Day 18: Judge blocks testimony on Alex Murdaugh shooting
Nikki Haley told a cheering crowd Wednesday in downtown Charleston that she is running for...
‘Ready for a new generation’: Haley launches 2024 White House bid in Charleston