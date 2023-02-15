More mild, pleasant days before rain returns Friday morning

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A weak frontal system back to our west will throw more clouds our way today but the risk for rain will remain low around the Piedmont.

Today: More clouds, still nice and mild

Next rain chance: Friday morning

Holiday weekend: Looks dry, gets milder

The best chance for a stray shower will be over the mountains. Afternoon readings today will hold in the mid to upper 60s.

FIRST ALERT: Breezy & unseasonably mild again today around the #CLT region. There is a small shower risk in the mountains & Foothills, but the Piedmont & Sandhills looks dry. If this is your kind of mid-February weather, enjoy! #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/SjgeYQURl7 — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) February 15, 2023

It’ll be breezy, dry, and mild tonight with lows near 50 degrees.

Thursday will still be mainly dry, breezy and very warm with high temperatures jumping into the low to middle 70s. A band of rain will cross the area from west to east late Thursday night through Friday morning in advance of our next front.

Some of the rain will be on the heavy side and there even be a few rumbles of thunder. I’ve declared a First Alert Weather Day for Friday, as the morning commute likely will be impacted. The rain is expected to clear out Friday afternoon and we’ll probably stay dry but cool off a bit going into the weekend.

Friday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY. A soggy front will cross #CLT just in time for the morning commute, so you may want to plant to leave a little early. Rain & thunder will quickly push east by late morning & so the sun will return for Friday afternoon. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/TdbweabY09 — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) February 15, 2023

Highs Friday will be in the low to middle 60s (maybe falling during the afternoon) followed by cooler temperatures, mainly in the 50s Saturday.

Sunday and Monday will stay dry, and it will turn milder with highs on both days in the 60s.

FIRST ALERT: Following Friday morning's rain, we'll quickly clear out & the holiday weekend around the #CLT area is shaping up dry. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/8TYw7dtYmZ — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) February 15, 2023

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

