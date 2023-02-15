PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
More mild, pleasant days before rain returns Friday morning

Afternoon readings today will hold in the mid to upper 60s.
It’ll be breezy, dry, and mild tonight with lows near 50 degrees.
By Al Conklin
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 7:21 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A weak frontal system back to our west will throw more clouds our way today but the risk for rain will remain low around the Piedmont.

  • Today: More clouds, still nice and mild
  • Next rain chance: Friday morning
  • Holiday weekend: Looks dry, gets milder

The best chance for a stray shower will be over the mountains. Afternoon readings today will hold in the mid to upper 60s.

It’ll be breezy, dry, and mild tonight with lows near 50 degrees.

Thursday will still be mainly dry, breezy and very warm with high temperatures jumping into the low to middle 70s. A band of rain will cross the area from west to east late Thursday night through Friday morning in advance of our next front.

Some of the rain will be on the heavy side and there even be a few rumbles of thunder. I’ve declared a First Alert Weather Day for Friday, as the morning commute likely will be impacted. The rain is expected to clear out Friday afternoon and we’ll probably stay dry but cool off a bit going into the weekend.

Highs Friday will be in the low to middle 60s (maybe falling during the afternoon) followed by cooler temperatures, mainly in the 50s Saturday.

Sunday and Monday will stay dry, and it will turn milder with highs on both days in the 60s.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Hope you have a great hump day!

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

