Lawsuit filed against Mecklenburg Co. sheriff in connection with inmate death

Several other defendants are listed.
Mecklenburg County Sheriff Garry L. McFadden is being sued in connection with an inmate taking his own life in the Mecklenburg County Detention Center back in 2021.(Lowell Rose)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 2:16 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mecklenburg County Sheriff Garry L. McFadden is being sued in connection with an inmate taking his own life in the Mecklenburg County Detention Center back in 2021.

In it, the family of John Devin Haley says the facility had poor medical oversight and Haley did not receive proper medication throughout his time at the detention center, April 3-May 21.

The family also said Haley was not watched like he should have been given his known mental health issues.

[Previous coverage: Inmate declared dead after attempts to revive him at Mecklenburg jail, sheriff says]

“His death could have easily been avoided by the provision of basic mental health care and the administration of the well-known and effective medication proven to reverse the depressive effects of Devin’s mental health condition,” the lawsuit reads in part.

The lawsuit lists several other defendants, including the County of Mecklenburg, Ohio Casualty Insurance Company, and multiple employees of both the detention center and company that contracted out clinicians and medical staff.

The lawsuit alleges several pleas for his proper medication had been submitted. The sheriff’s office declined to comment since litigation is still pending.

