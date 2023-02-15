PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Group set to decide on proposed I-77 toll lanes south of uptown Charlotte

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 5:55 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Drivers should get an idea Wednesday night of whether or not tolls on Interstate 77 south of uptown Charlotte could still be a possibility.

The Charlotte Regional Transportation Planning Organization will decide whether the toll lanes will move forward or not during their Wednesday meeting.

This all started with an unsolicited bid from Cintra, the company that built the toll lanes from uptown north to Mooresville.

Now the company wants to do the same thing on I-77 south of uptown to the South Carolina state line.

It’s an idea that’s gotten a lukewarm reception. People want to alleviate the congestion on I-77, but with years of delays, cost overruns and lack of transparency on the previous project, some aren’t too keen on Cintra.

If the CRTPO votes “yes” at Wednesday’s meeting, that moves the project to the next step – kicking it up to the North Carolina Department of Transportation for a number of reviews.

If the organization votes “no,” that essentially kills the proposal.

That meeting is happening Wednesday at 6 p.m., at the government center. It can also be streamed on the CRTPO’s Facebook page.

