PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Fire and Police Resident Academies begin in March in Kannapolis

Each academy is a ten-week course offered free to residents of Kannapolis and gives the public...
Each academy is a ten-week course offered free to residents of Kannapolis and gives the public the opportunity to see the inner workings of the two departments.(City of Kannapolis)
By David Whisenant
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 6:23 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The public can get a first-hand look at how the City of Kannapolis Fire and Police Departments operate by attending the free Citizens Fire Academy and the Citizens Police Academy.

Each academy is a ten-week course offered free to residents of Kannapolis and gives the public the opportunity to see the inner workings of the two departments.

The Citizens Fire Academy will give participants a better understanding of how our fire department operates and how we assist citizens when an emergency happens. The academy will also teach the dangers of fire and how a person can protect themselves and their homes.

Course topics include:

  • Station Tours/Department Overview
  • History of Fire Service and Life of a Firefighter
  • Hazardous Materials Response
  • Fire Prevention, Education, and Investigation
  • Emergency Vehicle Driving, Rescue Operations, and Thermal Imaging
  • Hose Operation and Live Fire Experience

The Fire Academy will be held from 6 – 9 p.m., on Tuesday evenings, at Kannapolis City Hall (unless otherwise noted), beginning on March 7.

The Citizens Police Academy will give participants a behind-the-scenes look at all aspects of the Police Department such as patrol operations, traffic enforcement, defensive driving, firearms, K-9 operations, special operations (SWAT), felony investigations, interaction with the courts, community service programs, and more.

The Police Academy will be held from 6 – 9 p.m., on Thursday evenings, at Kannapolis City Hall (unless otherwise noted), beginning on March 9.

Seats are limited for both programs, so sign up today. Applications are due at 5 p.m. on February 27. If you are interested in participating in either program, use the links below to apply:

Fire Academy: https://www.kannapolisnc.gov/Government-Departments/Fire/Citizens-Fire-Academy

Police Academy: www.kannapolisnc.gov/Citizens-Police-Academy

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WBTV speaks with family of murder-suicide victim in South End
Two dead in shooting in Charlotte’s South End neighborhood
Pickleball is the fastest-growing sport in the U.S., but not everyone is a fan.
Addition of pickleball courts pits neighbor against neighbor, leads to lawsuits
The owners of Panaderia Odalys make everything in their bakery from scratch.
Immigrant family opens new bakery in east Charlotte
A man has been charged after a Tesla camera recorded video footage of the car being keyed.
Man charged after Tesla camera records car being keyed in Pineville parking lot
Rowan County officer involved shooting
Rowan County deputy shoots suspect while serving warrants

Latest News

A Rocky River High School basketball player collapsed during a game Tuesday night.
Rocky River High basketball player collapses during game, CMS says
Applications are available for non-profit organizations whose purpose is to promote and develop...
Rowan Arts Council now accepting applications for state funding through subgrants
Gabrielle Brown participated in the session in Raleigh.
Rowan-Cabarrus SGA President selected for Community College Youth Legislative Assembly
A committee is set to decide whether proposed toll lanes on Interstate 77 south of uptown...
Group set to decide on proposed I-77 toll lanes south of uptown Charlotte