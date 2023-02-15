PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

FAA head defends safety of US air travel despite close calls

FILE - An American Airlines plane sits parked at the Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport in...
FILE - An American Airlines plane sits parked at the Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport in Grapevine, Texas, Wednesday, March 25, 2020.(AP Photo/LM Otero, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 11:46 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The head of the Federal Aviation Administration said Wednesday he has taken steps to avoid a repeat of the technology failure last month that briefly halted all flights nationwide from taking off.

Acting FAA administrator Billy Nolen said he has formed a team to review efforts to keep air travel safe, and FAA has made technical changes to avoid another breakdown in a federal system that provides safety alerts to pilots.

The comments came as lawmakers on the Senate Commerce Committee quizzed Nolen about FAA’s slow pace of modernizing the alert system and about recent close calls involving planes at John F. Kennedy Airport in New York, in Austin, Texas, and off the coast of Hawaii.

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, showed a video re-enactment of the Austin incident in which a FedEx cargo plane flew over the top of a departing Southwest Airlines flight. Both planes had been cleared to use the same runway. The FedEx pilots aborted their landing just in time to avoid a collision.

“How can this happen?” Cruz asked. “How did air traffic control direct one plane on to the runway to take off and another plane to land, and have them both within 100 feet of each other?”

Nolen said the incident is still under review by his agency and the National Transportation Safety Board, but he suggested that the fact the planes did not collide shows that the nation’s airspace is safe.

“It is not what we would expect to have happened, but when we think about how we train both our controllers and our pilots, the system works as it is designed to avert what you say could have been a horrific outcome,” Nolen said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate a shooting late Monday night in Charlotte's South End that left two people...
Police rule deadly shooting in Charlotte’s South End a murder-suicide
The owners of Panaderia Odalys make everything in their bakery from scratch.
Immigrant family opens new bakery in east Charlotte
Deputies said they were trying to serve warrants at this Rowan County home before an...
Person dies after being shot by Rowan County deputy while serving warrants
Pickleball is the fastest-growing sport in the U.S., but not everyone is a fan.
Addition of pickleball courts pits neighbor against neighbor, leads to lawsuits
A man has been charged after a Tesla camera recorded video footage of the car being keyed.
Man charged after Tesla camera records car being keyed in Pineville parking lot

Latest News

Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles McCrorey Heights home demolished
Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles McCrorey Heights home demolished
Truist Field will host several college baseball games starting next month.
College baseball coming back to uptown Charlotte’s Truist Field in March
A relative of a victim in the Buffalo supermarket mass shooting charges at the gunman during a...
White supremacist gets life in prison for Buffalo supermarket massacre
An attempted catalytic converter theft led to a man's death.
Catalytic converter theft suspect run over and killed, police say
An aerial view of an apartment building hit by a Russian rocket in Kramatorsk, Ukraine,...
Russia claims minor Ukraine progress; Kyiv readies offensive