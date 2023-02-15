PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Deputies searching for man accused of stealing truck, running over owner near Carowinds

The incident happened on Wednesday morning at a convenience store.
Deputies are looking to identify a man accused of stealing a pickup truck in York County.
Deputies are looking to identify a man accused of stealing a pickup truck in York County.(York County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 5:19 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT MILL, S.C. (WBTV) - Deputies are working to identify a suspect who is accused of stealing a man’s pickup truck and then running him over at a convenience store near Carowinds.

According to the York County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened at 11:40 a.m. on Wednesday at the QuikTrip located at 265 Carowinds Boulevard in Fort Mill.

Deputies said the man was near his vehicle when it was stolen, and that the keys were inside.

The suspect got into the Chevrolet Silverado before driving over the man and then driving off toward Charlotte.

Surveillance footage showed the male suspect walking out of the convenience store wearing a white hoodie, dark-colored jacket with black pants and gray tennis shoes.

He is wanted for both assault and battery, as well as vehicle theft.

Related: Suspect arrested after leading stolen car chase, injuring mother and child in separate vehicle

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate a shooting late Monday night in Charlotte's South End that left two people...
Police rule deadly shooting in Charlotte’s South End a murder-suicide
Deputies said they were trying to serve warrants at this Rowan County home before an...
Person dies after being shot by Rowan County deputy while serving warrants
The owners of Panaderia Odalys make everything in their bakery from scratch.
Immigrant family opens new bakery in east Charlotte
A man has been charged after a Tesla camera recorded video footage of the car being keyed.
Man charged after Tesla camera records car being keyed in Pineville parking lot
Pickleball is the fastest-growing sport in the U.S., but not everyone is a fan.
Addition of pickleball courts pits neighbor against neighbor, leads to lawsuits

Latest News

New details released in South End murder-suicide
New details released in South End murder-suicide
Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are working to identify the people...
Crime Stoppers: Police looking to identify men responsible for trio of armed robberies in northwest Charlotte
A report from the Washington DC Metro found the Director of Rail Operations Control Center...
Charlotte ‘Mobility Plan’ comes with price tag around 13 billion dollars
Defense attorney Jim Griffin, disbarred Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh, and defense attorney...
BLOG: Day 18: Judge blocks testimony on Alex Murdaugh shooting