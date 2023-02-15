Deputies searching for man accused of stealing truck, running over owner near Carowinds

FORT MILL, S.C. (WBTV) - Deputies are working to identify a suspect who is accused of stealing a man’s pickup truck and then running him over at a convenience store near Carowinds.

According to the York County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened at 11:40 a.m. on Wednesday at the QuikTrip located at 265 Carowinds Boulevard in Fort Mill.

Deputies said the man was near his vehicle when it was stolen, and that the keys were inside.

The suspect got into the Chevrolet Silverado before driving over the man and then driving off toward Charlotte.

Surveillance footage showed the male suspect walking out of the convenience store wearing a white hoodie, dark-colored jacket with black pants and gray tennis shoes.

He is wanted for both assault and battery, as well as vehicle theft.

Related: Suspect arrested after leading stolen car chase, injuring mother and child in separate vehicle

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.