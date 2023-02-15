PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Crime Stoppers: Police looking to identify men responsible for trio of armed robberies in northwest Charlotte

By Alex Giles
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 5:28 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are working to identify the people responsible for robbing three businesses in northwest Charlotte.

Police said the robberies happened within a week at the end of January. Two businesses on Beatties Ford Road, a Family Dollar store and Dunkin Donuts, were both robbed at gunpoint. Police think the robbery suspects are also responsible for an armed robbery at a 7-Eleven on Brookshire Blvd.

Detective Rick Smith with the CMPD Crime Stoppers said that during two of the robberies, a gunshot was fired into the ceiling of the business being robbed.

“Anything could have happened someone could have actually been seriously hurt,” said Smith.

The detective explained why the gunshots may have been fired during the robberies.

“We can’t definitively say, but oftentimes shots are fired to scare the employees. In this case were just fortunate no one was actually shot,” noted Smith.

Police said the suspects likely live in the northwest Charlotte area. Some of the surveillance images obtained by police show clear pictures of the faces of some of the people believed to be involved.

“If they’re not caught and they keep getting away with it, then they’re going to keep doing it until they’re caught,” said Smith.

Anyone with information about the robberies is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Tipsters can remain anonymous and they can receive a cash reward if they have information that leads to an arrest. Community members can also submit tips about crimes through the P3 Tips app.

