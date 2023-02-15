College baseball coming back to uptown Charlotte’s Truist Field in March
The Charlotte Knights announced a schedule that has several area colleges playing each other beginning next month.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - College baseball is returning to Truist Field in uptown Charlotte.
On Wednesday morning, the Charlotte Knights announced a schedule that has several area colleges playing each other beginning next month.
Eight teams will be playing in the collegiate series, which gets underway March 21 as the University of South Carolina takes on the UNC Charlotte 49ers.
The Gamecocks and the 49ers will actually be playing two games during the series while the other six teams have one game each.
Those other teams are Appalachian State University, Queens College, UNC Chapel Hill, Davidson, North Carolina State and East Carolina University.
There are five total games, with each one played on a weeknight through April 19.
Tickets are now available on the Charlotte Knights’ website.
