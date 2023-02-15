PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Bill banning ‘Carolina Squat’ passes South Carolina Senate

(WECT)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 5:22 PM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - A popular vehicle modification seen in Horry County may soon be outlawed statewide.

The South Carolina Senate gave final approval Tuesday to a bill that would ban what’s known as the “Carolina Squat.” It’s typically defined as being when the front end of a truck or SUV is higher than the back end.

A similar bill was brought before state lawmakers in the last General Session, but it didn’t make it to Gov. Henry McMaster’s desk.

The Senate-passed bill would ban modifications “that result in the motor vehicle’s front fender being raised four or more inches above the height of the rear fender.”

FULL BILL | Senate Bill 363

It also passed with an amendment stating that only tickets would be issued as penalties for the first 180 days after the bill takes effect, a suggestion that was made by Myrtle Beach Police Chief Amy Prock last month.

If signed into law, it would also call for $100 fines for first-time offenders and $200 for the second time after the 180-day period.

The bill also calls for those with three or more offenses to face more fines and even potentially have their driver’s license suspended for a year.

It’s unclear when the South Carolina House of Representatives will take up the legislation. Similar bills were also pre-filed in the House prior to the current General Session.

It’s also already banned in North Carolina and Virginia.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies said they were trying to serve warrants at this Rowan County home before an...
Person dies after being shot by Rowan County deputy while serving warrants
Police investigate a shooting late Monday night in Charlotte's South End that left two people...
Police rule deadly shooting in Charlotte’s South End a murder-suicide
A Rocky River High School basketball player collapsed during a game Tuesday night.
Rocky River High basketball player collapses during game, CMS says
The owners of Panaderia Odalys make everything in their bakery from scratch.
Immigrant family opens new bakery in east Charlotte
Fentanyl, cocaine, cash, guns and more were seized in this months-long investigation.
Cabarrus Sheriff’s Office makes major drug bust

Latest News

Police said the woman was still breathing when officers arrived.
Woman on motorized wheelchair struck while crossing street in Pineville, police say
The jury saw a third interview between investigators and Alex Murdaugh during Wednesday's...
LIVE: Day 19: State to resume case after judge’s reversal on Murdaugh shooting
Police said the woman was still breathing when officers arrived.
Woman on motorized scooter hit while crossing street in Pineville, police say
Two charged in pregnant woman’s murder in Burke County
A motorcyclist was killed Wednesday night in Rock Hill, S.C. after a wreck involving two other...
Motorcyclist killed in crash involving three vehicles in Rock Hill, S.C.