After hearing loss, local couple finds new way to communicate

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - McKinnon Galloway and Brandon Kwiatek, a newly engaged couple from Cornelius, are changing their way of communicating.

McKinnon was diagnosed with a genetic disorder called neurofibromatosis, or NF2, at 16.

She explained it’s a disease that causes tumors to grow in your central nervous system. She’s had multiple brain surgeries and partial hearing loss over the years.

This past New Year’s, she lost all her hearing.

While she can follow a conversation using a transcriber app on her phone, she and Brandon have decided to learn American Sign Language.

Also Read: See renderings: A new food hall is coming to Uptown

“We’re stringing together new sentences!” they said.

Through all the ups and downs, Brandon, who McKinnon met 8 years ago at UNC-Charlotte, has been right there.

“I mean it’s challenging. There’s obstacles I never imagined, especially at our age, something we’d face, but I think together we’re able to face it head on,” said Brandon.

“You know life can throw you so many different obstacles, regardless of my illness or not...but that doesn’t mean it’s not worth it,” added McKinnon.

Even though McKinnon is navigating a new world, the love is still very much there. They’re just learning a new way to say ‘I love you’.

“I really think she’s one of the bravest, strongest people I’ve ever met,” said Brandon.

McKinnon says the Children’s Tumor Foundation has been instrumental in learning more about her illness. The foundation says there’s no cure yet for NF, but you can help fund research and learn more here.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.