PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

VIDEO: Store clerk wrestles knife from would-be robber, chases him away

Police don’t have any information on the suspect and are urging anyone with information to contact them. (KCAL, KCBS, AMAYA'S MARKET, CNN)
By KCAL/KCBS Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 3:45 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (KCAL/KCBS) - Police in Los Angeles are looking for a man accused of attempting to rob a female store clerk at knifepoint.

The store clerk, who did not want to be identified, says it was terrifying when the suspect tried to rob her Thursday while she was working at Amaya’s Mini Market in the Westlake neighborhood. She says the man demanded the money in the register and threatened to kill her if she said anything.

“It’s really scary. I think all people scare when they see knives or a gun or something like that,” the clerk said. “It’s super, super scared to me because I don’t see nothing when he put the nails in my tummy.”

The terrified woman screamed, even with the suspect’s knife pressed against her body. She then mustered up the courage and strength to take the weapon away from the would-be robber before chasing him out of the store.

The clerk, who has only been working at the store for a month, is shaken but will be OK. She suffered a few cuts on her hands, but it’s clear the suspect wasn’t expecting her brave act.

“I’m angry at him. I want to find him,” the clerk said.

Store owner Rene Amaya says he’d seen petty theft at the location before but nothing as violent as this. He says the robber had been a paying customer just a few minutes earlier but lingered when he saw another customer make a cash wire transfer.

“He wanted to get all the money because he knew it was a huge amount of money we were transferring,” Amaya said.

Amaya says the suspect left the store then came back about five minutes later with a big knife in a plastic bag. He says he’s glad his clerk is safe, calling it “the most important thing.”

Police don’t have any information on the suspect and are urging anyone with information to contact them.

As for the store clerk, she has a message for her attacker: “Don’t do this at any stores no more!”

Copyright 2023 KCAL/KCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man has been charged after a Tesla camera recorded video footage of the car being keyed.
Man charged after Tesla camera records car being keyed in Pineville parking lot
Cheerwine Ale is hitting store shelves on Monday.
New ‘Cheerwine Ale’ available this week
Charlotte illegal gambling operation
CMPD seizes $95K in illegal gambling operations at 2 arcades
Travis James Bennett, 30, was charged.
Rowan Sheriff: Breaking and entering call results in firearm taken from felon
Brandon Hynson was arrested following a deadly shooting over the weekend in Pineville.
Suspect in deadly weekend shooting in Pineville arrested, police say

Latest News

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police responded to a deadly shooting in South End overnight.
Two dead in shooting in Charlotte’s South End neighborhood
Two dead in shooting in Charlotte’s South End neighborhood
Police don’t have any information on the suspect and are urging anyone with information to...
VIDEO: Store clerk fights off would-be robber holding her at knifepoint
A man driving a U-Haul truck swerved onto sidewalks and plowed into cyclists and scooter riders...
Witnesses describe traumatic moments during U-Haul rampage