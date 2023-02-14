PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Two dead in shooting in Charlotte’s South End neighborhood

Investigators are calling this a homicide but say they’re not looking for any suspects.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 4:59 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Two people were shot and killed overnight in Charlotte’s South End neighborhood, police say.

The shooting happened just before midnight near the corner of Summit Avenue and South Tryon Street.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police focused their attention on two cars at the scene. One of the vehicles had its driver’s side window blown out.

Investigators say when they arrived, they found a woman who’d been shot. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said they also found a man who’d been shot; he died at the hospital.

According to investigators, the two knew each other. They are calling this a homicide but say they’re not looking for any suspects.

The shooting happened in a busy area of South End that has bars and restaurants.

Since two people were killed in the area and officers are not looking for a suspect, WBTV asked CMPD if people should be concerned for their safety following the shooting.

”Due to the relationship between both individuals, we do not believe this was a random act of violence.” CMPD Maj. Brad Koch said.

WBTV has asked investigators for clarification on the nature of this crime. Download the free WBTV News app for the latest information on the shooting when it comes in.

The shooting happened shortly before midnight on Monday night.

