Sweet Valentine’s Day forecast! Sun, few clouds, unseasonably warm
Highs will make a run into the upper 60s to lower 70s and evening readings will be in the 50s.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Sunshine this morning will give way to a few more clouds during the afternoon, but the day and evening will be dry and unseasonably warm.
- Today: Sun and clouds, unseasonably warm
- Next Rain Chance: Thursday night/Friday
- Holiday Weekend: Looks dry and mild
Highs will make a run into the upper 60s to lower 70s and evening readings will be in the 50s. If you’re headed out this evening, you’ll need a jacket, but not rain gear.
Patchy clouds and cool tonight, with lows falling back to the 40s.
A weak disturbance will throw more clouds our way Wednesday but the risk of rain will remain low. Afternoon readings midweek will hold in the mid to upper 60s.
Thursday will start dry but may end with scattered showers, but not before high temperatures rise into the low to middle 70s. Based on the latest guidance, rain is likely Thursday night through midday Friday in advance of our next front and some of it will be on the heavy side.
I’ve declared a First Alert Weather Day for Friday, as the morning commute will be impacted. The rain is expected to clear out Friday afternoon and we’ll probably stay dry but cool off a bit going into the weekend.
Highs Friday will be in the lower 60s (maybe falling during the afternoon) followed by cooler temps, mainly in the 50s Saturday. Sunday and Monday will stay dry and it will turn milder with highs both days in the 60s.
Hope you have a sweet Valentine’s Day!
Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin
