Sweet Valentine’s Day forecast! Sun, few clouds, unseasonably warm

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Sunshine this morning will give way to a few more clouds during the afternoon, but the day and evening will be dry and unseasonably warm.

Today: Sun and clouds, unseasonably warm

Next Rain Chance: Thursday night/Friday

Holiday Weekend: Looks dry and mild

Highs will make a run into the upper 60s to lower 70s and evening readings will be in the 50s. If you’re headed out this evening, you’ll need a jacket, but not rain gear.

FIRST ALERT: Get set for a nice Valentine's Day around the #CLT area! Sunshine will gradually mix with some afternoon highs clouds. It will be a little breezy & very warm with highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Eve temps in the 50s, stays dry. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/TUHo4wgSt9 — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) February 14, 2023

Patchy clouds and cool tonight, with lows falling back to the 40s.

A weak disturbance will throw more clouds our way Wednesday but the risk of rain will remain low. Afternoon readings midweek will hold in the mid to upper 60s.

Thursday will start dry but may end with scattered showers, but not before high temperatures rise into the low to middle 70s. Based on the latest guidance, rain is likely Thursday night through midday Friday in advance of our next front and some of it will be on the heavy side.

I’ve declared a First Alert Weather Day for Friday, as the morning commute will be impacted. The rain is expected to clear out Friday afternoon and we’ll probably stay dry but cool off a bit going into the weekend.

FIRST ALERT: No rain around the #CLT area today, get out and enjoy. There's a very small shower chance Wednesday, but a growing rain risk later in the week. Thursday is mainly dry, but rain is likely Thursday night thru the midday hours on Friday. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/u0wCEeqwlQ — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) February 14, 2023

Highs Friday will be in the lower 60s (maybe falling during the afternoon) followed by cooler temps, mainly in the 50s Saturday. Sunday and Monday will stay dry and it will turn milder with highs both days in the 60s.

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

