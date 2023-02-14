Safety First: How to avoid tax scams

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Tax season is upon us. You may be hoping for a big return, but so are scammers.

This time of year, expect more attempts by scammers impersonating the IRS, hoping you’ll let your guard down and give them access to your information and your money.

“People know if you’re dealing with the IRS you’re giving up your Social Security Number and bank information,” explained Tom Bartholomy with the Better Business Bureau. “Those are the two biggest things in a scammer’s dream world that they can get from you.”

Americans lose billions of dollars every year to fraud.

Those scam attempts often come in the form of pesky robocalls, that may go as far as ‘threatening’ to sue you or arrest you. You should also beware of text messages or emails that provide a link to a form to ‘streamline’ your taxes, or address a ‘problem/error’ with your filing. Those links open you up to a number of risks.

Not to mention, with both text messages and emails, you can hover over the link without clicking it to see where it really goes, and it won’t be IRS.gov.

“The IRS is going to contact you via mail. That’s it,” said Bartholomy. “There’s not going to be a phone call, there’s not going to be someone knocking at your door. There’s not going to be an email, there’s not going to be a text.”

The goal is to avoid becoming a victim. Officials say it’s hard to trace where those phony calls, texts, and emails come from. This means if your information ends up in the wrong hands, it’s hard to track, and the consequences can be life-altering.

“Immediately, whatever you had in your checking account is gone,” said Bartholomy. “[Scammers] can keep putting drafts through until there’s an overdraft notice. And on the dark web, there’s already a profile of you, there’s already a profile of me. They can add those bits to make that more valuable to sell to other scammers.”

As we get closer to the tax deadline, also beware of phone, text, or email scams that target panicked, last-minute filers.

You should also shred important documents. Garbage divers are pretty popular this time of year, and have no problem digging through a little trash if it gets them a few dollars or sensitive information.

To report a fraud or scam you can visit report fraud dot FTC.gov. If you’ve received a tax phishing email forward it to phishing at IRS.gov.

