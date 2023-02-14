Run Kannapolis 5K series announced

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) -The City of Kannapolis has announced that the Run Kannapolis 5K Series is back. Runners and walkers of all ages and abilities are invited to participate in this unique series featuring the best 5K runs/walks in the city. Each run is held in Kannapolis and most runs include a one-mile fun run and Strides for Stroke will include a new 10K option.

Join the thousands of people who have participated in Run Kannapolis over the years. Run Kannapolis is part of the City of Kannapolis’ Discover a Healthy Life brand.

We anticipate hosting four more runs this Fall. Details will be announced at a later date. Runners/walkers are encouraged to participate in the entire series of eight races for unique prizes from the City of Kannapolis.

Register at www.runkannapolis.com – Registration is open now. Register for all four races and save 25%.

Good luck with the 2023 Run Kannapolis series and we hope to see you at the finish line!

2023 Run Kannapolis Series Host Organization

April 1 – Rhythm & Run, 8 am N.C. Music Hall of Fame

April 29 – Strides for Stroke, 9 am Atrium Health

May 4 – Jiggy with the Piggy, 6:30 pm Kannapolis Parks and Recreation

May 20 – Gaelic Alley Pub Run, 8 pm Gaelic Alley Pub

