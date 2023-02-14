PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Rowan-Cabarrus Community College Early Childhood Education Dept. partners for Read Across America events at childcare centers

Cabarrus Partnership, Smart Start Rowan join in the effort
Childcare centers may sign up to have volunteers read on site February 27-March 3
Childcare centers may sign up to have volunteers read on site February 27-March 3(WBTV File)
By David Whisenant
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 6:19 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - In celebration of Read Across America Week, the Rowan-Cabarrus Community College Early Childhood Education department will join Cabarrus Partnership for Children and Smart Start Rowan to visit local childcare centers to share the joy of reading with young students.

During the week of February 27-March 3, children will be able to experience fun-filled, engaging read-aloud sessions with story props, role play, and readers dressed up as book characters.

Childcare centers in the community are invited to sign up to have volunteers bring the reading experience to their sites. Reading events will take place from 9 to 11 a.m.

To arrange a visit, centers may visit https://bit.ly/3Rl6Qzz. For more information, contact Isha Goode at isha.goode@rccc.edu or Nicole Sessoms at nicole.sessoms@rccc.edu.

For more information about Rowan-Cabarrus Community College, please visit www.rccc.edu or call 704-216-RCCC (7222).

