Police rule deadly shooting in Charlotte’s South End a murder-suicide

The shooting happened just before midnight Monday near the corner of Summit Avenue and South Tryon Street.
Police investigate a shooting late Monday night in Charlotte's South End that left two people...
Police investigate a shooting late Monday night in Charlotte's South End that left two people dead.(Source: WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff and Caroline Hicks
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 4:59 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Two people were shot and killed late Monday night in Charlotte’s South End neighborhood in what police are calling a murder-suicide.

The shooting happened just before midnight near the corner of Summit Avenue and South Tryon Street.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police focused their attention on two cars at the scene. One of the vehicles had its driver’s side window blown out.

Investigators say when they arrived, they found a woman, later identified as 23-year-old Dionyah Truelove Thompson, with a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Family of Dionyah Thompson say she was a graduate of West Charlotte High School. Her father described her as funny, joyful, and someone who enjoyed socializing

Police said they also found 33-year-old Elie Hugo Noel with a gunshot wound; he died later at the hospital.

CMPD officials said investigators determined that Noel shot and killed Thompson and then took his own life.

According to the police report, a 30-year-old man also suffered minor injuries. He was the one to file the report with police.

The family of Dionyah Thompson said she was a graduate of West Charlotte High School. Her father described her as funny, joyful, and someone who enjoyed socializing and cooking.

“It just goes to show that anything can happen at any moment,” Tyler Hall, an artist at Tattoo Me Charlotte, said.

Hall works along this busy stretch of South End and says waking up to the news of this tragedy was the last thing he expected.

“It’s just a complete shocking turn of events,” he said.

The shooting happened in a busy area of South End that has bars and restaurants. Hunter Oxford, who lives nearby, says he hopes police beef up patrols in the area.

“With the city growing and plenty of new businesses here, we need some type of response to that,” Oxford said.

Since two people were killed in the area and officers are not looking for a suspect, WBTV asked CMPD if people should be concerned for their safety following the shooting.

”Due to the relationship between both individuals, we do not believe this was a random act of violence.” CMPD Maj. Brad Koch said.

The shooting happened shortly before midnight on Monday night.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

